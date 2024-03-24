MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nehru Stadium in Assam to be turned into world-class football venue: AFA

Brahma informed that the AFA also plans to set up 10 football academies in the state for developing grassroots level talent besides a dedicated centre of excellence in the capital.

Published : Mar 24, 2024 21:06 IST , Guwahati - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File Photo: Khelo India University Games 2023, at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati
File Photo: Khelo India University Games 2023, at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Khelo India University Games 2023, at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati | Photo Credit: PTI

The Nehru Stadium here will be rebuilt and transformed into a 30,000 seater exclusive football venue with world-class facilities, a top official of Assam Football Association (AFA) said on Sunday.

AFA’s general secretary Sangrang Brahma said this ahead of the India-Aghanistan 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier to be played in the city on Tuesday.

“Nehru Stadium will be demolished and rebuilt into a football exclusive stadium which would be of international standard. It would be an exclusive football stadium of international standard in India. Work on it would start soon,” Brahma told PTI Videos.

Brahma informed that the AFA also plans to set up 10 football academies in the state for developing grassroots level talent besides a dedicated centre of excellence in the capital.

ALSO READ | Odisha FC beats Kickstart FC in the final, wins maiden IWL trophy with stunning ease

“We are planning to establish at least 10 academies in Assam in various locations. We also have a plan to establish a high-performance training centre that would be based in Guwahati.” India and Afghanistan settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to turn their opportunities into goals in their first leg Group A fixture of the World Cup Qualifiers in Abha, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA /

Assam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Tewatia takes Gujarat past 150; GT 154/5 (18)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nehru Stadium in Assam to be turned into world-class football venue: AFA
    PTI
  3. Jorge Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP, Bagnaia crashes out
    Reuters
  4. RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat relishes finisher role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Nehru Stadium in Assam to be turned into world-class football venue: AFA
    PTI
  2. I-League 2023-24: Late goals help Churchill Brothers clinch a point against Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Football: IWL 2023-24 winner to be decided on final matchday, format, points table, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Barboza’s double strike earns full points for Delhi FC
    Stan Rayan
  5. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024: Tewatia takes Gujarat past 150; GT 154/5 (18)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nehru Stadium in Assam to be turned into world-class football venue: AFA
    PTI
  3. Jorge Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP, Bagnaia crashes out
    Reuters
  4. RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat relishes finisher role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    PTI
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment