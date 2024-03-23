MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Barboza’s double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

The result helped Delhi climb a rung, from eighth to seven, while Gokulam stays in the fifth spot.

Published : Mar 23, 2024 22:27 IST , KOZHIKODE

Stan Rayan
Brazilian Sergio Barboza (left) scored twice for Delhi FC against Gokulam Kerala in the I-League in Kozhikode on Saturday night.
Brazilian Sergio Barboza (left) scored twice for Delhi FC against Gokulam Kerala in the I-League in Kozhikode on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Brazilian Sergio Barboza (left) scored twice for Delhi FC against Gokulam Kerala in the I-League in Kozhikode on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh/THE HINDU

Delhi FC rode on a brace from Sergio Barboza Junior to beat Gokulam Kerala in an I-League encounter at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Saturday.

Former champion Gokulam was the favourite against Delhi, with the home side having the better exchanges. However, it did not take Delhi’s Barboza Junior long to change the scene.

The Brazilian midfielder, who came on in the 57th minute, scored soon after and added one more towards the end as Delhi defeated a 10-man Gokulam 2-0.

ALSO READ: IWL 2023-24 - Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday

The result helped Delhi climb a rung, from eighth to seven, while Gokulam stays in the fifth spot.

Gokulam suffered a setback when its defender Mashoor Shereef saw a red card for bringing down Balwant Singh just outside the box in the 40th minute, but the home side, which had beaten Delhi 2-1 last month, stayed in attacking mode even after that. But it could not find the net even once.

At the other end, Barboza’s two goals came in identical fashion.

In the 59th minute, having been played through by a fellow substitute Tondomba Naorem, Barboza outpaced his markers and slotted his shot into the bottom corner to give Delhi the lead.

Two minutes later, he had a chance to make it two from a similar position, but his shot dragged wide. Barboza made amends for it with three minutes of the regulation time left, latching on to Hudson Dias’ through ball this time before blasting it in.

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Klassen last hope after KKR spinners derail Sunrisers chase; SRH 133/4 (16)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Obuya, who led Kenya to ODI World Cup 2003 semifinal, announces retirement
    AFP
  3. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024, Match in pictures: Russell fireworks lights up Eden Gardens
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Highest successful run-chases by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Barboza’s double strike earns full points for Delhi FC
    Stan Rayan
Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
  1. I-League 2023-24: Barboza’s double strike earns full points for Delhi FC
    Stan Rayan
  2. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC eyes maiden Indian Women’s League title on final matchday
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri to be felicitated for 150th international before FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian football: Shivaldo’s goal goes in vain as India U23 loses 1-2 to Malaysia U23 in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Afghanistan: Disappointing performance by Blue Tigers after goalless draw in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
    PTI
