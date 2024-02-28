ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC hosts East Bengal as each point becomes crucial with every game

Odisha FC will square off against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on February 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

The Juggernauts need to fend off intense competition as teams have raised their game to challenge competitively for the coveted top spot in the standings.

The Sergio Lobera-coached team drew its previous encounter against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at home and is now hosting its arch-rival, a team which beat it to the Kalinga Super Cup title last month.

However, things have not been all pretty for the Red and Gold Brigade since tasting their first silverware under the tutelage of Carles Cuadrat.

They have garnered 10 points out of a possible 27 from their last nine matches, but their recent 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC should inspire the team to finally start firing from all cylinders and get onto some positive momentum.

East Bengal FC is two points behind (18) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (20) and has a game in hand (16) as compared to the Red Miners (17) too.

Odisha FC leads the second-placed Mumbai City FC (31) by a solitary point (32), and the Juggernauts have played an additional game (16) as compared to the Islanders (15).

By the time it takes on East Bengal FC, Mumbai City FC could easily displace the Juggernauts at the top by possibly winning its clash against FC Goa at home tonight.