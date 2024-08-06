Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024, live streaming info: When, where to watch MSC v BFC?

PREVIEW

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi, it faces Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC on August 6, 7PM IST.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC won it’s opening game against Indian Navy and followed it up with a victory over Inter Kashi as well, as skipper Sunil Chhetri scored on his birthday.

When and where will the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC kick off?

The Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off on August 6, 7 pm IST in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE?

You can watch Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.