Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024, live streaming info: When, where to watch MSC v BFC?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the LIVE telecast and streaming info of the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Bengaluru FC.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in action in the Durand Cup 2024.
File Photo: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in action in the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC in action in the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet. After the draw against Inter Kashi, it faces Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC on August 6, 7PM IST.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC won it’s opening game against Indian Navy and followed it up with a victory over Inter Kashi as well, as skipper Sunil Chhetri scored on his birthday.

When and where will the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC kick off?

The Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off on August 6, 7 pm IST in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE?

You can watch Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
