I-League 2023-24: Rajasthan United beats NEROCA in a seven-goal thriller

The defeat saw NEROCA slip to 11th spot and into the drop zone despite being above Namdhari FC, which has relegation immunity.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 21:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Richardson Kwaku Denzell scored a brace for Rajasthan United FC in its 4-3 win over NEROCA FC in the I-League match at Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday.
Richardson Kwaku Denzell scored a brace for Rajasthan United FC in its 4-3 win over NEROCA FC in the I-League match at Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Richardson Kwaku Denzell scored a brace for Rajasthan United FC in its 4-3 win over NEROCA FC in the I-League match at Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday.

Rajasthan United FC beat NEROCA FC 4-3 in a nail-biting I-League encounter at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Friday.

Rajasthan United got off to a good start with Syed Suhail Pasha putting his side ahead mid-way through the first half. While Dario Junior’s own goal restored parity in added time, NEROCA couldn’t even blink before the Desert Warriors struck again, this time through Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Rajasthan United’s top-scorer of the season, Richardson Kwaku Denzell added two more goals either side of an Ansumana Kromah strike for NEROCA. Late on, Lourembam David Singh reduced the deficit with the Orange Brigade’s third goal of the match and his second of the season.

The defeat saw NEROCA slip to 11th spot and into the drop zone despite being above Namdhari FC, which has relegation immunity. Ending its five-game winless run, Rajasthan United moved up to 10th place with nine points from 10 games.

Rajasthan United will hope to repeat this performance when it faces another Imphal side, TRAU FC, on December 22 in another significant battle. NEROCA, meanwhile, will end its year travelling across town to take on league leader Mohammedan Sporting in Naihati on December 24.

