IWL: Odisha FC starts campaign with thumping 4-0 win

Win Theingi Tun scored two goals in the second half to ensure the Juggernauts start their IWL campaign with a resounding victory.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 20:20 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Win Theingi Tun scored two goals in Odisha FC’s win.
Win Theingi Tun scored two goals in Odisha FC’s win. | Photo Credit: I League
infoIcon

Win Theingi Tun scored two goals in Odisha FC’s win. | Photo Credit: I League

Odisha FC began its Indian Women’s League campaign with a resounding 4-0 win against Sports Odisha at the Capital Football Arena in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Win Theingi Tun, Odisha FC’s Myanmar recruit, netted two second-half goals to put the match beyond all doubt, after captain Manisa Panna put them ahead through a header in the first half.

10 minutes into the second half, Win nodded in a corner by Jasoda Munda to double her side’s lead, and a minute later, she was played through behind the defence by Munda to set up her laced finish past the near post.

Malati Munda scampered upfield on a counterattack, and sent a miscued cross with his left foot, which looped over the keeper, and into the net for the fourth goal.

This win puts Odisha on level terms with Kickstart FC and East Bengal FC, which have three points from one match.

