ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos’ penalty helps Kerala Blasters edge past Punjab FC

The visitor, mirroring its season’s trend of dominant second halves, struck early after the break through a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty after Aimen was brought down with a rash tackle in the box.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 22:58 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC scored his fifth goal of the ISL 2023-24 season against Punjab FC.
FILE PHOTO: Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC scored his fifth goal of the ISL 2023-24 season against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC scored his fifth goal of the ISL 2023-24 season against Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Kerala Blasters roared back to life after a goalless first half to snatch all three points from Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on December 14, Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24. 

The visitor, mirroring its season’s trend of dominant second halves, struck early after the break through a Dimitrios Diamantakos penalty after Aimen was brought down with a rash tackle in the box.

While Kerala started brightly, its early pressure failed to translate into goals. Punjab, however, grew into the game and threatened through Luka Majcen and Nikhil Pradhan, but their finishing lacked precision. 

The second half saw a shift in momentum as Kerala’s persistence paid off. Diamantakos converted from the spot for his fifth goal of the season, injecting a much-needed spark into the visitors’ play.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup to allow more foreigners on pitch than the Indian Super League

The goal unleashed a torrent of attacking play from Kerala. Vibin’s free-kick rattled the woodwork, Lescovic headed against the post and Kotal’s shot was denied by Punjab’s custodian Kiran Chemjong. 

Punjab, desperate for its first win, spurned golden chances too. Luka Majcen’s careless pass after nicking the ball from Kotal. Punjab continued to press for an equaliser, but Lescovic proved an impenetrable wall, denying Jordan with a spectacular block in the dying minutes. 

Despite the late scares, Kerala held firm to put it level on points with league leader FC Goa, leaving Punjab languishing at the second bottom with its winless streak extending further. 

With its leader and talisman, Adrian Luna rumoured to be out for the rest of the season, it was a statement win from Ivan Vukomanovic’s men. 

Punjab FC will next host Chennaiyin FC on December 18, whereas Kerala Blasters FC will welcome Mumbai City FC for their coming clash on December 24.

