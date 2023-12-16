I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir continues steady run after win against Shillong Lajong

Real Kashmir FC extended its unbeaten run to six games as it beat Shillong Lajong FC 3-1 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

The Snow Leopards made a strong start as usual, taking the lead through Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah in the fifth minute. Despite conceding its first goal in its six-game unbeaten run via Karim Samb of Shillong Lajong in the 16th minute, the host came out stronger off the blocks again after the break.

Striker Gnohere Krizo scored his fifth goal of the season to restore Real Kashmir’s lead in the 55th minute before young midfielder Mohammad Inam wrapped up the three points with a 69th-minute strike.

The victory has seen Ishfaq Ahmed’s Real Kashmir jump to third place in the table, level on 20 points with Sreenidi Deccan and only trailing on goal difference. Shillong Lajong’s second straight loss means it loses more ground on the frontrunners. Bobby Nongbet’s side remain fifth with 16 points from 10 matches.

After five consecutive games in Srinagar, Real Kashmir is set to travel to Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Delhi FC in its next encounter on December 24. Shillong Lajong will return to its comfort zone at the SSA Stadium to face Namdhari FC on December 23.