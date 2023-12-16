MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off at 8 PM IST; MCFC v EB lineups; When, where to watch

MCFC vs EB: Follow live updates of the ISL 2023-24 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 16, 2023 19:28 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal players during a warm-up session.
East Bengal players during a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
lightbox-info

East Bengal players during a warm-up session. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the ISL 2023-24 match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • December 16, 2023 19:12
    Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal lineups!

    MCFC: Phurba(GK); Mehtab, Tiri, Bheke; Mishra, Van, Ralte, Boris, Rane, Stewart; Diaz


    EB: Gill(GK); Mandar, Maher, Lalchungnunga, Nishu, Borja, Saul, Souvik; Vishnu, Cleiton, Mahesh 

  • December 16, 2023 18:48
    Head-to-head record

    Played – 6


    Mumbai City FC – 4


    East Bengal FC – 1


    Draws – 1

  • December 16, 2023 18:33
    Preview

    It’s been a week since Petr Kratky took over as the head coach of Mumbai City FC and under his guidance the Islanders played out a goalless draw against FC Goa.


    The Czech-Australian’s first Indian Super League home game at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, against East Bengal FC, will be another attempt to solidify its standing. 


    Currently placed fourth on the table with 15 points, Mumbai City FC hopes to keep the momentum going against East Bengal, which sits in the eighth spot.


    Read full preview HERE


    When and where will the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kick-off?


    The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8 PM IST on Saturday, December 16 at the Mumbai Football Arena. 


    How can you watch the Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?


    The Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

East Bengal /

Mumbai City FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top spot; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off at 8 PM IST; MCFC v EB lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: With contrasting journeys in group stage, Kerala and Maharashtra clash for spot in quarterfinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 95/4 (22) v HAR 287/8; Tewatia gets Karan after 50-stand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Victor Amalraj, Shabbir Ali hail Tulsidas Balaram’s influence on Indian football
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Victor Amalraj, Shabbir Ali hail Tulsidas Balaram’s influence on Indian football
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir continues steady run after win against Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off at 8 PM IST; MCFC v EB lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan cruises to easy win against 10-men NorthEast United
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Score: Puneri looks to consolidate top spot; Telugu Titans faces Dabang Delhi at 9:00PM
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off at 8 PM IST; MCFC v EB lineups; When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: With contrasting journeys in group stage, Kerala and Maharashtra clash for spot in quarterfinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Haryana vs Rajasthan, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Score: RAJ 95/4 (22) v HAR 287/8; Tewatia gets Karan after 50-stand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Victor Amalraj, Shabbir Ali hail Tulsidas Balaram’s influence on Indian football
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment