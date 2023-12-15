ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC hunts first win of Kratky tenure against East Bengal

It’s been a week since Petr Kratky took over as the head coach of Mumbai City FC and under his guidance the Islanders played out a goalless draw against FC Goa.

The Czech-Australian’s first Indian Super League home game at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, against East Bengal FC, will be another attempt to solidify its standing. Currently placed fourth on the table with 15 points, Mumbai City FC hopes to keep the momentum going against East Bengal, which sits in the eighth spot.

With a robust defensive show, the Islanders managed to thwart league-topper FC Goa, and back at home after more than a month, they will be pinning their hopes on Rostyn Griffiths. “Our home fans are really good and the football that we are playing at the moment, I know they are going to be excited,” Griffiths said on Friday. “East Bengal is a good team which likes to attack. We like to attack as well. Hopefully, it should be an open game, some goals for us and a clean sheet,” he said.

The Kolkata outfit, which defeated NorthEast United 5-0 earlier this month, played out a goalless draw against Punjab FC in the last game and it will be a challenge to better the unbeaten Mumbai City FC. However, coach Carles Cuadrat is confident. “Every match plan that we have been preparing until now is to try to get the three points,” he said.