MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Safneed lone new face as Kerala names squad for final phase

The Kerala Football Association has made three changes to the team, which played the National championship’s preliminary phase in Goa in October, for the final phase

Published : Feb 14, 2024 21:39 IST , Kochi - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Kerala opens its campaign against Assam on February 21 and matches will be played on synthetic turf.
Kerala opens its campaign against Assam on February 21 and matches will be played on synthetic turf. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Kerala opens its campaign against Assam on February 21 and matches will be played on synthetic turf. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Real Malabar FC’s 25-year-old midfielder P.P. Mohammed Safneed, who led Calicut University to the National inter-university title two years ago, is the lone new face in the Kerala football team for the Santosh Trophy’s final phase which begins in Arunachal Pradesh on February 21.

The Kerala Football Association (KFA) has made three changes to the team, which played the National championship’s preliminary phase in Goa in October, for the final phase. Navas Meeran, the KFA president, announced the team here on Wednesday evening.

“We had to leave out Bijesh Balan and K. Junain who are injured and have brought in Akhil J. Chandran, Gifty Gracious and Safneed,” said Satheevan Balan, the chief coach, who guided Kerala to the Santosh Trophy title in 2018.

The coach was keen on picking Sports Academy Tirur’s Muhammed Mahdi, who was adjudged as the best player of the recent Kerala Premier League in Kannur, but the midfielder had suffered an injury in the final and had to be ruled out.

“He would have been in the playing 11,” said Balan.

Balan feels Kerala, which is in Group ‘A’ with host Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Goa, Assam and Services, is in a tough pool.

“We are in a strong group. Since it is the host, Arunachal will have a strong team... they may even bring players from outside. Services is strong too... and as Meghalaya and Assam will be playing in almost home conditions, they will be tough too,” the chief coach told Sportstar.

“But the advantage is, four teams each from the two groups qualify for the next stage (quarterfinals) so we have to win at least two matches. It will be okay if we get a draw against some of the other teams.”

Kerala opens its campaign against Assam on February 21 and matches will be played on synthetic turf.

KERALA TEAM FOR SANTOSH TROPHY
Goalkeepers: K. Muhammed Azhar (Mlp, Kerala Police), Sidharth Rajeevan Nair (Koz, Kerala United), P.P. Muhammed Nishad (Mlp, East Bengal FC).
Defenders: Belgin Bolster (Tvm, KSEB), G. Sanju (Ekm, Kerala Police, vice-captain), R. Shinu (Tvm, KSEB), Mohammed Salim (Ktm, KSEB), K.P. Sarath (Tsr, Sree Kerala Varma College), Nithin Madhu (Ekm, Kerala United), Akhil J. Chandran (Ekm, Gokulam Kerala), V.R. Sujith (Tsr, Sree Kerala Varma College).
Midfielders: V. Arjun (Koz, KSEB), Jithin Gopalakrishnan (Pkd, Black Horse FC), Gifty Gracious (Wyd, KSEB), P.P. Mohammed Safneed (Mlp, Real Malabar), Nijo Gilbert (Tvm, KSEB, captain), K. Abdhu Raheem (Idk, Basco), N.P. Akbar Sidhique (Mlp, Wayanad United FC).
Forwards: E. Sajeesh (Pkd, Kerala Police), S. Muhammed Ashiq (Pkd, Gokulam Kerala), B. Naresh Mlp, Muthoot FA), E.K. Riswan Ali (Knr, Kerala United).
Officials: Satheevan Balan (chief coach), P.K. Assis (assistant coach), Harshal Rahman (goalkeeper coach), P.M. Sudhir Kumar (manager), Ridregus Nellissery (physio).

Related Topics

Santosh Trophy /

Kerala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Safneed lone new face as Kerala names squad for final phase
    Stan Rayan
  2. Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open
    AFP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, Bengal Warriors 9-18 Puneri Paltan: Raiders shine as Puneri gets all-out on Warriors; Ashu leads Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa finally beaten this season by Mohun Bagan courtesy of Petratos goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Safneed lone new face as Kerala names squad for final phase
    Stan Rayan
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa finally beaten this season by Mohun Bagan courtesy of Petratos goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Mumbai City FC beats East Bengal via Guarrotxena’s debut goal
    Team Sportstar
  4. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan closes down gap with Mohammedan SC; TRAU, NEROCA battle relegation
    Team Sportstar
  5. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, FCG 0-1 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Petratos goal ends Goa’s unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh Trophy 2023-24: Safneed lone new face as Kerala names squad for final phase
    Stan Rayan
  2. Osaka gets walkover as Zheng falls to Fernandez at Qatar Open
    AFP
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, Bengal Warriors 9-18 Puneri Paltan: Raiders shine as Puneri gets all-out on Warriors; Ashu leads Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit Sharma named India captain for T20 World Cup 2024
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa finally beaten this season by Mohun Bagan courtesy of Petratos goal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment