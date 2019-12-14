Football Football Inter cancels news conference in protest at 'offensive' Conte letter After an Italian newspaper published a critical letter about Antonio Conte, Inter cancelled its scheduled media session for Saturday. Chris Myson 14 December, 2019 19:51 IST Antonio Conte - Getty Images Chris Myson 14 December, 2019 19:51 IST Inter has cancelled its news conference in protest at Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport publishing what the club described as an "offensive letter" about head coach Antonio Conte.Conte was due to speak to reporters to preview their away Serie A match against Fiorentina on Sunday.But Inter released a statement saying the media session would not be going ahead because Corriere had published a critical letter and added its own comment indicating agreement with its content.Inter's statement read: "Yesterday [Friday], the Corriere dello Sport published an offensive letter towards our coach, justifying its aggression in the comment. | STATEMENTAntonio #Conte won't hold a press conference today https://t.co/3GUCLb14lk#FCIM— Inter (@Inter_en) December 14, 2019 "In order to send out a message to all media outlets that they must "guarantee respect for people", there won't be a press conference today."Inter also clashed with Corriere earlier this month when striker Romelu Lukaku and former Manchester United team-mate Chris Smalling featured on a front page along with the headline "Black Friday" ahead of their meeting with Roma in Serie A. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos