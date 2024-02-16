Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?

Inter Miami’s pre-season preparations draw to a close as the Major League Soccer side prepares to welcome Argentine team Newell’s Old Boys for a friendly at the DVR PNK Stadium in Florida on Thursday.

Lionel Messi, whose appearances on the pitch have been limited due to an injury recently, is expected to make the starting eleven for the friendly. Coincidentally, Newell’s is Messi’s boyhood club.

With the start of the MLS less than a week away, Messi & Co will hope to end its rather underwhelming pre-season on a winning note.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Aviles, Allen, Alba, Gregore, Campana, Ruiz, Gressel, Suarez, Messi.

Newell’s Old Boys: Macagno, Mendez, Velasquez, Glavinovich, Martino, Diaz, Fernandez, May, Banega, Aguirre, Ramirez.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match start?

The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will kick off on February 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. IST. In the United States, the game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match in India?

The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.