MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?

All you need to know before Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys friendly match being played at the DVR PNK Stadium in Florida.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 01:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi controls the ball during the friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi controls the ball during the friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi controls the ball during the friendly match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami. | Photo Credit: AP

Inter Miami’s pre-season preparations draw to a close as the Major League Soccer side prepares to welcome Argentine team Newell’s Old Boys for a friendly at the DVR PNK Stadium in Florida on Thursday.

Lionel Messi, whose appearances on the pitch have been limited due to an injury recently, is expected to make the starting eleven for the friendly. Coincidentally, Newell’s is Messi’s boyhood club.

With the start of the MLS less than a week away, Messi & Co will hope to end its rather underwhelming pre-season on a winning note.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Aviles, Allen, Alba, Gregore, Campana, Ruiz, Gressel, Suarez, Messi.

Newell’s Old Boys: Macagno, Mendez, Velasquez, Glavinovich, Martino, Diaz, Fernandez, May, Banega, Aguirre, Ramirez.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match start?

The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will kick off on February 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. IST. In the United States, the game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match in India?

The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Newell's Old Boys /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill
    Reuters
  3. China’s Pan Zhanle wins men’s 100m freestyle world title
    AFP
  4. Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play Tests in Australia
    AP
  5. PVL 2024: Chennai disappoints home crowd with insipid show, Kolkata goes down fighting against Bengaluru
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal vs Manchester United to break Women’s Super League attendance record
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1: PSG winger Barcola emerging as a key player in Luis Enrique’s side, eyes Les Blues debut
    AP
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona faces tricky game at Celta Vigo before focusing on Napoli trip
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill
    Reuters
  3. China’s Pan Zhanle wins men’s 100m freestyle world title
    AFP
  4. Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play Tests in Australia
    AP
  5. PVL 2024: Chennai disappoints home crowd with insipid show, Kolkata goes down fighting against Bengaluru
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment