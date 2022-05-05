Milan battle continues at the top of Serie A

The Milanese battle for this season’s Serie A title continues at the weekend as defending champion Inter has a chance to go top on Friday but AC Milan will want to restore its narrow advantage on Sunday.

Inter trails AC Milan by two points with three games each left to play and will kick off this weekend’s fixtures at home to Empoli.

AC Milan must wait until Sunday to continue its bid for a first Scudetto since 2011 but takes its tenuous lead to a stadium where it has twice before seen its title aspirations dealt a mortal blow.

Previous title bids by Milan, in 1973 and 1990, were derailed in Verona and it can ill afford another setback there with its neighbour breathing down its neck.

Milan, which hopes to have both Alessandro Florenzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in contention for the away trip, did win at Verona last season and, with a run of 13 unbeaten Serie A games, still has its fortunes in its own hands.

“We have to win all of our remaining matches and my team look very focused and motivated to me,” said coach Stefano Pioli.

Inter, despite its shock loss to Bologna just over a week ago, which could yet turn out to be the match which derails its ambitions, should have little trouble against an Empoli side which has not won a single game in its last 19 outings.

Admittedly that victory was a surprise 3-2 home triumph over Napoli last month but Inter, strengthened by the return from suspension of Hakan Calhanoglu, is expected to prove too strong.

Last weekend, Napoli and Juventus both made sure of Champions League football next season by ensuring a top-four finish and they now tussle over third place.

Napoli has a one-point advantage but is away at Torino on Saturday while Juventus travels to Genoa on Friday.

Genoa is grimly holding on, in the battle against relegation, and won its last home game against Cagliari but there will be little let-up from Juventus.

“From now to the end of the championship, we need to score as many points as possible,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri told a Thursday news conference.

“We also have to prepare for the final of the Coppa Italia and tomorrow we have a match against a team that can save itself. We’ll have to play a good game, so the best team will go out on the field.”

Juventus and Inter contest the cup final in Rome next Wednesday.