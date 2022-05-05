Spanish media hails Real Madrid after "Bernabeu's greatest night"

Spanish media heaped praise on Real Madrid after the LaLiga winner pulled off a remarkable comeback win against Manchester City on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League final.

Leading 1-0 with minutes to go, City seemed to be heading for Paris before a late Rodrygo double and an extra-time penalty from Karim Benzema gave the host an unlikely 3-1 win on the night and secured a 6-5 victory on aggregate.

"Real Madrid are out of this world," Madrid-based AS said in its headline, accompanied by a picture of the squad celebrating in front of a section of the home crowd.

Sport newspaper simply went with "Incredible" after Real once again turned around a first-leg deficit following its last-16 win against Paris St. Germain earlier in the competition.

Marca hailed it as the "greatest night in the history of the Bernabeu".

"If PSG was already inexplicable, if Chelsea was already incredible, last night in Chamartin was, simply, the best night of a stadium that has seen this team in all colours and that is a lot to say," read its lead story.

The Barcelona-based Mundo Deportivo described it as "Groundhog Day" while Catalan radio station RAC1 said "this is not football, it's a paranormal phenomenon".

Real will take on Liverpool in a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28.