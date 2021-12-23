Inter Milan ends year with 7th straight win and control of Serie A

Seven straight wins. Six straight without conceding. Eleven straight unbeaten.

Inter Milan concluded the year with a 1-0 win over Torino on Wednesday to confirm its control of Serie A and intention of securing consecutive Italian league titles.

While Inter had already secured the lead for the season’s halfway point entering the holiday break, it was a welcome victory a day after the club’s offices were raided by finance police amid an ongoing investigation into false accounting.

Denzel Dumfries scored from the edge of area to conclude a counterattack after taking a back-heel pass from Edin Dzeko during the first half at the San Siro. It was the third goal in four matches for the Netherlands right back.

READ: Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Inter moved seven points ahead of Napoli and AC Milan, which were both playing later.

Napoli was hosting relegation-threatened Spezia and Milan was visiting Empoli.

Roma held

Manolo Gabbiadini scored 10 minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw for Sampdoria at Roma.

Eldor Shomurodov had put Roma ahead eight minutes earlier on his third attempt after his first two shots were blocked.

READ: Barcelona agrees deal to sign Torres from Man City: BBC

Gabbiadini then scored from close range following a corner.

Roma is sixth, six points behind Atalanta and the final Champions League berth in Jose Mourinho’s first season with the Giallorossi.

Roma is level on points with seventh-place Fiorentina, which drew 1-1 at Hellas Verona. Gaetano Castrovilli equalised for the Viola with a diving header following an opener from Kevin Lasagna.

Immobile positive

Lazio won 3-1 at Venezia despite missing striker Ciro Immobile, who has the coronavirus. Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Luis Alberto scored for the Roman club.

Also, Bologna won 3-0 at Sassuolo with goals from Riccardo Orsolini, Aaron Hickey and Federico Santander. It was the fourth goal this season for Hickey, a Scotland midfielder in his second season in Italy.

Serie A resumes January 6.