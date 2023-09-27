MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule

Inzaghi’s side, which is three points ahead of rival AC Milan, will face 12th-placed Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 08:30 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Italian coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 group D football match between Real Sociedad and Inter Milan.
Inter Milan’s Italian coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 group D football match between Real Sociedad and Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Italian coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 group D football match between Real Sociedad and Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

Manager Simone Inzaghi is considering rotating Inter Milan’s starting line-up due to its crammed schedule even though the Serie A leader has won all five of its fixtures to date.

Inzaghi’s side, which is three points ahead of rival AC Milan, will face 12th-placed Sassuolo on Wednesday.

“It’ll be our fourth match in 10 days, with many players having also been away on international duty and done plenty of travelling,” Inzaghi told Inter’s website on Tuesday.

“However, I’m lucky enough to coach a competitive squad. We still need to train this afternoon, and then I’ll make my choices.”

Read More | Messi misses training ahead of US Open Cup final

Inzaghi added that Sassuolo is not a team to be taken lightly, with Alessio Dionisi’s side grabbing a 4-2 home victory against Juventus on Saturday.

“They come into this game having beaten Juventus thanks to a really good display, and they have an excellent coach who has his team really well organised,” Inzaghi said.

Inter currently has the most robust defense in Serie A, having conceded only one goal, while also scoring the most with 14.

“When we talk about our attack and defence, our focus needs to be on the entire team,” Inzaghi said.

“Not just the defenders but the midfielders and forwards are also working in the best way possible, and we need to continue to grow in both defence and attack while displaying a high level of motivation during every training session.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Simone Inzaghi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule
    Reuters
  2. Montse Tome confident she will remain Spain manager
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 26 - India wins gold in equestrian; India 6th with 3 gold, 14 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 50m 3P team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - India wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions women’s team event; Stands on 7th with 3 golds, 15 medal in total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule
    Reuters
  2. Montse Tome confident she will remain Spain manager
    Reuters
  3. Spain routs Switzerland in front of record crowd in first home match since Women’s World Cup title
    AP
  4. Inter Miami to wait until ‘last moment’ to decide on Messi fitness for US Open Cup final
    Reuters
  5. Bayern eases into German Cup second round with 4-0 win at Preussen Muenster
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule
    Reuters
  2. Montse Tome confident she will remain Spain manager
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 26 - India wins gold in equestrian; India 6th with 3 gold, 14 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India wins silver medal in women’s 50m 3P team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 27 - LIVE - India wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions women’s team event; Stands on 7th with 3 golds, 15 medal in total
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment