Inzaghi considers tweaking Inter’s line-up due to hectic schedule

Manager Simone Inzaghi is considering rotating Inter Milan’s starting line-up due to its crammed schedule even though the Serie A leader has won all five of its fixtures to date.

Inzaghi’s side, which is three points ahead of rival AC Milan, will face 12th-placed Sassuolo on Wednesday.

“It’ll be our fourth match in 10 days, with many players having also been away on international duty and done plenty of travelling,” Inzaghi told Inter’s website on Tuesday.

“However, I’m lucky enough to coach a competitive squad. We still need to train this afternoon, and then I’ll make my choices.”

Inzaghi added that Sassuolo is not a team to be taken lightly, with Alessio Dionisi’s side grabbing a 4-2 home victory against Juventus on Saturday.

“They come into this game having beaten Juventus thanks to a really good display, and they have an excellent coach who has his team really well organised,” Inzaghi said.

Inter currently has the most robust defense in Serie A, having conceded only one goal, while also scoring the most with 14.

“When we talk about our attack and defence, our focus needs to be on the entire team,” Inzaghi said.

“Not just the defenders but the midfielders and forwards are also working in the best way possible, and we need to continue to grow in both defence and attack while displaying a high level of motivation during every training session.”