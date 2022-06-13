Australia vs Peru: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoffs, streaming info

Australia will take on Peru for the penultimate spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

The Socceroos have not made it beyond the group stage in the World Cup since 2006, while Peru last featured in the tournemant four years ago in Sochi, after a gap of 36 years.

Peru will be playing in Qatar for the first time, while Australia has acclimitised with the conditions in Qatar, having played three qualification games since 2021 here, including its latest play-off against United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For Peru, the skills of Christian Cueva and Andre Carillo will be crucial for its World Cup hopes while the most dangerous tendency of Australia will be to pull off an upset, with late goals, something evident in its previous match at the same stadium.

The winner will join the Group C of France, Denmark and Tunisia in Qatar 2022.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: The only time Australia and Peru faced off in international football was in a group stage match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On that day, the South American side secured a comfortable 2-0 win with goals from Paolo Guerrero and André Carrillo.

FORM GUIDE: Peru leads the Socceroos when it comes to recent form.

Peru’s last five matches:

Peru 1 - 0 New Zealand

Peru 2 - 0 Paraguay

Peru 0 - 1 Uruguay

Peru 1 -1 Ecuador

Peru 1 - 0 Colombia

Australia’s last five games:

Australia 2 - 1 UAE

Australia 2 - 0 Jordan

Australia 0 - 1 Saudi Arabia

Australia 0 - 2 Japan

Australia 2 - 2 Oman

TEAM NEWS

Australia Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic Defenders: Jason Davidson, Aziz Behich, Bailey Wright, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Fran Karacic, Kye Rowles, Joel King, Gianni Stensness Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Kenny Dougall, Ajdin Hrustic, Riley McGree, Denis Genreau, Nathaniel Atkinson, Marco Tilio Forwards: Mathew Leckie, Martin Boyle, Nicholas D’Agostino, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Adam Taggart Peru Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Jose Carvallo, Ángelo Campos, Pedro Gallese Defenders: Christian Ramos, Carlos Zambrano, Aldo Corzo, Luis Advincula, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco, Miguel Araujo, Marcos Lopez Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotun, Horacio Calcaterra, Edison Flores, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Pena, Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Jairo Concha Forwards: André Carrillo, Gabriel Costa, Christian Cueva, Raziel García, Christofer Gonzales, Gianluca Lapadula, Santiago Ormeno, Miguel Trauco, Alex Valera

Predicted Lineups:

Australia (4-4-2): Mathew Ryan (GK); Rhyan Grant, Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich, Bailey Wright; Martin Boyle, Ajdin Hrustic, Kenny Dougall, Awer Mabil; Jamie Mclaren, Mitchell Duke. Peru (4-1-4-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); Aldo Corzo, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Pedro Aquino; Christian Cueva, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Pena, Edison Flores; Gianluca Lapadula

When and where to watch?