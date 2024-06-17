Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Belgium vs Slovakia Group E match?

Belgium and Slovakia have met three times before, the last in 2013 when the former claimed a 2-1 home win. The two games before that both ended 1-1.
The main referee officiating will be Halil Umut Meler and will be joined by Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy as his assistant referees.
Umut Meler’s name came in light last year after being punched and knocked out by Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu of the Super Lig.
The VAR referee is set to be Bastian Dankert.
COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 17: Diksha finishes T-6 in Rome for a third Top-10 in 2024
- Bryson DeChambeau wins another U.S. Open with a clutch finish to deny Rory McIlroy
- BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot
- Paris Olympics 2024: Walsh, Foster secure spots in the U.S. team
- NED vs SL, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka thrashes Netherlands to gain consolation win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE