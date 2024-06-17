MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Belgium vs Slovakia Group E match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials that will take charge of the Belgium vs Slovakia Group E match being played at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 11:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Halil Umut Meler in action.
File Photo: Halil Umut Meler in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Halil Umut Meler in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium and Slovakia have met three times before, the last in 2013 when the former claimed a 2-1 home win. The two games before that both ended 1-1.

The main referee officiating will be Halil Umut Meler and will be joined by Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy as his assistant referees.

File Photo: Halil Umut Meler knocked out.
File Photo: Halil Umut Meler knocked out. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Halil Umut Meler knocked out. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Umut Meler’s name came in light last year after being punched and knocked out by Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu of the Super Lig.

The VAR referee is set to be Bastian Dankert.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA

Referee: Umut Meler (Turkey)
Assistant referees: Emre Eyisoy (Turkey) and Kerem Ersoy (Turkey)
Video assistant referee: Bastian Dankert (Germany)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Alper Ulusoy (Turkey) and Marco Fritz (Germany)
Match fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)

