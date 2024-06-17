Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Belgium vs Slovakia Group E match?

Belgium and Slovakia have met three times before, the last in 2013 when the former claimed a 2-1 home win. The two games before that both ended 1-1.

The main referee officiating will be Halil Umut Meler and will be joined by Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy as his assistant referees.

File Photo: Halil Umut Meler knocked out. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Umut Meler’s name came in light last year after being punched and knocked out by Faruk Koca, the president of Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu of the Super Lig.

The VAR referee is set to be Bastian Dankert.

COMPLETE LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA