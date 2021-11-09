Football International International FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying. AP MADRID 09 November, 2021 09:26 IST FILE PHOTO: Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league. - REUTERS AP MADRID 09 November, 2021 09:26 IST Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup Qualifiers.Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying.Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.READ: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Zlatan jokes of 'old body and young mind' ahead of Sweden returnSpain coach Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.Spain is two points behind group leader Sweden. La Roja plays at third-placed Greece on Thursday and host Sweden on Sunday. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :