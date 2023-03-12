Iran names Ghalenoei as Queiroz successor for head coach role

Iran’s Football Federation on Sunday named Iranian Amir Ghalenoei as coach of the national team for a second time, succeeding Portuguese Carlos Queiroz.

“Based on the technical and expert review and the agreement made, Mr. Amir Ghalenoei, the valuable coach of our country is selected as the head coach of the national football team,” Iran’s Football Federation said in a statement.

No details of his contract were given.

The appointment was announced after a 4-0 victory by Ghalenoei’s current club side, Gol Gohar, against Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Queiroz left the job after failing to get past the FIFA World Cup group stage in Qatar last year.

Ghalenoei, 59, held the Iran job from 2006 to 2007 before his contract was ended after elimination by South Korea in the 2007 Asian Cup quarterfinals.

He is the most succesful coach in Iranian premier league history with five titles, three times with Tehran powerhouse Esteghlal FC and two with Sepahan.

Ghalenoei played for Iran, scoring an international goal in a friendly match against Kuwait in 1996.