International

Italy’s Mancini picks 26-man squad for Nations League finals

European champion Italy faces Spain in the competition’s last four on June 15 with either Croatia or the Dutch host awaiting in the final should the Azzurri win.

AFP
MILAN 30 May, 2023 00:34 IST
MILAN 30 May, 2023 00:34 IST
FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

FILE PHOTO: Italy coach Roberto Mancini. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

European champion Italy faces Spain in the competition’s last four on June 15 with either Croatia or the Dutch host awaiting in the final should the Azzurri win.

Roberto Mancini picked on Monday a provisional 26-man squad for the upcoming Nations League finals in the Netherlands next month.

European champion Italy faces Spain in the competition’s last four on June 15 with either Croatia or the Dutch host awaiting in the final should the Azzurri win.

Also Read
Netherlands names 26-man squad for UEFA Nations League finals

Mancini has not picked anyone from Inter Milan or Fiorentina, who have the Champions League and Conference League finals next week, including midfielder Nicolo Barella who has been a fixture in Mancini’s Italy.

Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini and AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali have also been left out of the running.

Lecce defender Federico Baschirotto gets his first call-up while Lazio forwards Ciro Immobile and Mattia Zaccagni are back in the fold after being away since September and June last year respectively.

An official squad of 23 has to be sent to UEFA by midnight next Monday.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)
Defenders: Federico Baschirotto (Lecce), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)
Midfielders: Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray/TUR)
Forwards: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United/ENG), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Tigre/ARG), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Best of 2022 - England win Women’s Euro 2022

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us