US faces Jamaica, Mexico plays Panama in CONCACAF Nations League semis

By reaching the final four, those teams also qualified for next year's Copa America, a 16-team event to be played in the United States that features South America's 10 national teams.

Published : Nov 23, 2023 08:16 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jamaica beat Canada in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Jamaica beat Canada in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Nations League. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jamaica beat Canada in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Nations League. | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time defending champion United States will meet Jamaica and Mexico will face Panama in next March’s CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, the North American regional football governing body announced Wednesday.

A day after the quarterfinals were concluded, CONCACAF revealed the pairings for the March 21 semifinal matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Winners will advance to the March 24 final with losers meeting the same day in a third-place match.

By reaching the final four, those teams also qualified for next year’s Copa America, a 16-team event to be played in the United States that features South America’s 10 national teams.

Two final spots in the Copa America lineup will be decided on March 23 in Frisco, Texas, in matches between the four quarter-final losers.

Canada will play Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica will meet Honduras to decide CONCACAF’s two final teams in the Copa America lineup next June and July.

