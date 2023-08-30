MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman, Sargent to miss USA exhibitions matches vs. Uzbekistan and Oman

Reyna, a 20-year-old midfielder and a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada in June and hasn’t played a competitive match since.

Published : Aug 30, 2023 21:22 IST , Chicago - 2 MINS READ

AP
Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. team under Gregg Berhalter.
Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. team under Gregg Berhalter. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. team under Gregg Berhalter. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Midfielder Gio Reyna remains sidelined with a calf injury, putting off a return to the U.S. team under Gregg Berhalter when he resumes coaching next week ahead of exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman.

Reyna, a 20-year-old midfielder and a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna, was hurt in the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada in June and hasn’t played a competitive match since.

Captain Tyler Adams, Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent, Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Taylor Booth also are hurt and were not included in the 24-man roster announced Wednesday. Adams hasn’t played since injuring a hamstring in March.

Forward Ricardo Pepi returns after Berhalter surprisingly left him off the World Cup roster.

Also Read: Luton Town’s Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery

Four players who could make national team debuts were picked: defenders Kristoffer Lund and Kevin Paredes, midfielder Ben Cremaschi and No. 3 goalkeeper Drake Callender. Lund, a 21-year-old left-back with Palermo, played for Denmark’s youth national teams and has applied to FIFA for a change of affiliation.

Twelve players were on the World Cup roster, and just three are from Major League Soccer. The average age as of the start of training on Monday is 23 years, 302 days.

The U.S. plays Uzbekistan on September 9 in St. Louis and faces Oman three days later in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Reyna was limited to 53 minutes by Berhalter at last year’s World Cup. Berhalter revealed at a management forum in December he nearly sent a player home from Qatar because of a lack of hustle in training, a player media identified as Reyna.

Also Read: Premier League: Manchester City reaches verbal agreement with Wolves over Nunes - reports

Berhalter was replaced with an interim coach after Claudio Reyna and his wife Danielle Egan Reyna, a former women’s national team player, notified the U.S. Soccer Federation of a three-decade-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife.

Berhalter was rehired on June 16 after a law firm retained by the USSF said while Berhalter’s conduct “likely constituted the misdemeanour crime of assault on a female,” he did not improperly withhold information when he was hired. Berhalter admitted to the incident and called it “a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day.”

Gio Reyna returned to the national team for CONCACAF Nations League matches in March and June under interim coaches.

Berhalter initially was hired in December 2018 after the U.S. failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup. He led the Americans to the second round last year before a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Full USA Squad
Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)
Defenders: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg, Germany), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)
Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Ben Cremaschi (Miami), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo. Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin, Germany), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal, England), Cade Cowell (San Jose), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Tim Weah (Juventus, Italy).

Related stories

Related Topics

USA /

Gio Reyna /

Gregg Berhalter /

Major League Soccer

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman, Sargent to miss USA exhibitions matches vs. Uzbekistan and Oman
    AP
  2. Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Nepal 104/10, Pakistan wins by 238 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal and NorthEast United condemn racism incidents during Durand Cup 2023 semifinal 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga: Leipzig signs defender Christopher Lenz from Frankfurt
    AP
  5. Luton Town’s Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman, Sargent to miss USA exhibitions matches vs. Uzbekistan and Oman
    AP
  2. Man United goalkeeper Onana named in Cameroon squad to end World Cup dispute with coach
    AP
  3. Paqueta left out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers, Neymar in
    Reuters
  4. Former China football coach Li Tie charged with corruption
    AFP
  5. England still ‘massively up for’ Ashes finale - Crawley
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Reyna, Adams, Zimmerman, Sargent to miss USA exhibitions matches vs. Uzbekistan and Oman
    AP
  2. Pak vs Nep, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Nepal 104/10, Pakistan wins by 238 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal and NorthEast United condemn racism incidents during Durand Cup 2023 semifinal 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga: Leipzig signs defender Christopher Lenz from Frankfurt
    AP
  5. Luton Town’s Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment