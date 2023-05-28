International

Vinicius called up as Brazil announces squad for friendlies; Malcolm returns

Real Madrid and Brazil forward was called up for the Brazil side set to play Guinea and Senegal next month, the team announced on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 28 May, 2023 22:16 IST
Vinicius Junior in action for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Vinicius Junior in action for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Barcelona winger Malcolm was one of the players to make a comeback as the Selecao looks for glory after a heartbreak in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals against Croatia, where they lost 2-4 in penalties.

The two matches against African countries are part of a campaign against racism in support of Vinicius, who was racially abused against Valencia in a La Liga clash, a controversy that saw a series of protests against racial abuse in the league and in Spain.

Both the matches will be played in Lisbon, with the one against Guinea on June 17 while the next one is three days later.

“There is always room in the national team for players performing well,” Menezes, who coaches the Under-20 team currently playing at the World Cup in Argentina, told a press conference.

“But you’ll notice that in every position there are players who played at the World Cup, which is important so they can provide support for those who are being called up for the first time.”

Menezes has been acting manager since Tite left the national team after the World Cup. The Brazilian FA has been eyeing Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti to take the post, but the Italian has said he will honour the last year of his club contract.

Full Brazil squad:
Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton
Defenders: Ibanez, Eder Militao, Maquinhos, Nino, Danilo, Vanderson, Alex Telles, Ayrton Lucas
Midfielders: Andre, Gumiares, Casemiro, Joelinton
Forwards: Paqueta, Malcolm, Pedro, Raphael Veiga, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Rony, Vinicius Junior

(with inputs from Reuters)

