Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain defender Paredes misses 100th game because of computer glitch

Spain coach Montse Tome said after the team’s 7-1 rout of Switzerland in the Women’s Nations League that a computer error kept Paredes from being added to Spain’s official match squad.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 08:34 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s defender Irene Paredes.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s defender Irene Paredes. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s defender Irene Paredes. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain defender Irene Paredes was kept from making her 100th appearance with the women’s national team on Tuesday because of a computer glitch.

Spain coach Montse Tome said after the team’s 7-1 rout of Switzerland in the Women’s Nations League that a computer error kept Paredes from being added to Spain’s official match squad.

“There was some kind of computer problem, I was told about it at the hotel,” Tome said. “I had to adapt to the situation and I went with the starting 11 that you saw.”

Spanish media said the Spanish football federation was not able to properly update the game squad in UEFA’s official application. Instead, the squad from the previous match — in which Paredes was not included because she wasn’t fit — was in the system.

ALSO READ | Women’s Nations League 2023: Spain thrashes Swiss 7-1; England loses 3-2 to Belgium

Amaiur Sarriegi, who had been dropped from the squad because of an injury, ended up appearing in the official squad list for the match against Switzerland even though she wasn’t available.

Only Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso have reached the 100-match mark with Spain’s women’s team.

Putellas scored twice for Spain in Tuesday’s win.

Spain leads its Nations League group with 12 points, five more than Sweden after four matches.

Aitana Bonmati, who won the women’s Ballon d’Or award for best player on Monday, started for Spain against the Swiss.

