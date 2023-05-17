ISL 2023-24: Rostyn Griffiths extends stay at Mumbai City FC for another year

Mumbai City FC defender Rostyn Griffiths extended his stay until the 2023-24 season, the ISL club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old played a crucial role in Mumbai City’s highly successful campaign last season when it secured the Indian Super League Winners’ Shield 2022-23 in record-breaking fashion.

Griffiths arrived at Mumbai City FC last year in July after a four-year stint in the A-League with fellow City Football Group club, Melbourne City FC, reuniting with head coach Des Buckingham.

The Australian centre-back shone through in his debut season with the Islanders with 28 tackles, 14 interceptions and 43 clearances in 17 games. He also scored a crucial goal against ATK Mohun Bagan in a scintillating 2-2 draw early on in the season.

“We had an exceptional season last year and I am eager to take on the challenge of replicating it next season, especially with the AFC Champions League on the horizon,” he said.

“We have a nice mix of youth and experience at our Club, and everyone is working together to build something special.”

A key member of Mumbai City’s resolute backline that conceded a mere 21 goals in 20 games, Griffiths’ presence helped make the Islanders boast of one of the meanest defensive records in the league season.

Born in England, Griffiths started his career with Blackburn Rovers before plying his trade in Australia, China, the Netherlands and Uzbekistan.

“Having someone like Rostyn Griffiths in our team is vitally important,” Buckingham said.

“His experience and versatile skillset make him an invaluable member of our group. Rostyn is a mentor to many of our younger players, and his guidance and leadership have been instrumental in their development so far,” he added.