ISL Champion ATKMB to be officially renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1

Indian Super League 2022-23 champion ATK Mohun Bagan will be officially renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giant from June 1, the club announced on Wednesday.

The change in name would happen is something the club owner Sanjiv Goenka had already said after the Mariners beat Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2022-23 final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, earlier this year.

“From next season the club will be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We were waiting for the [ISL final] win to announce it,” Goenka had said after the final.

The roots of the football club started initially in 2014, when it was named Atletico de Kolkata. The team won the inaugural edition of the tournament, beating Kerala Blasters in the final. That season saw the club bring on former Champions League winner with Liverpool, Luis Garcia in as its marquee player.

In 2020, the club merged with one of India’s oldest football clubs, Mohun Bagan to become ATK Mohun Bagan. It reached the finals in its first full season under the new name.

In March this year, the team won its first silverware, beating Bengaluru 4-3 on penalties.

Meanwhile, fans of Mohun Bagan have protested against the prefix ‘ATK’ and have staged multiple protests against the same. Banners reading ‘Goenka Out’ and ‘Remove ATK’ have been seen in the home matches of Mariners.

After winning the ISL title, Goenka made teh change known and on May 17, the official Twitter handle of the club confirmed the date for the official change.