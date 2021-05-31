Football

ISL: Former Mumbai City FC captain Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder, who spent five seasons with Mumbai City FC, was an integral part of the Islanders' success last season. He captained the side to the ISL title and the League Winners trophy last season.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 May, 2021 13:00 IST

Former Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.   -  ISL Media

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 May, 2021 13:00 IST

Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of India international Amrinder Singh.

Amrinder, who spent five seasons with Mumbai City FC, was an integral part of the Islanders' success last season. He captained the side to the ISL title and the League Winners trophy last season.

The 28-year-old joins Mohun Bagan, who Mumbai beat in the ISL final, on a five-year-deal.

READ | Playing under Igor Stimac: Indian football players weigh in

He has the most number of appearances for Mumbai City FC with 84 caps.