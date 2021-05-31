Football Football ISL: Former Mumbai City FC captain Amrinder Singh joins ATK Mohun Bagan Amrinder, who spent five seasons with Mumbai City FC, was an integral part of the Islanders' success last season. He captained the side to the ISL title and the League Winners trophy last season. Team Sportstar 31 May, 2021 13:00 IST Former Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. - ISL Media Team Sportstar 31 May, 2021 13:00 IST Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of India international Amrinder Singh.Amrinder, who spent five seasons with Mumbai City FC, was an integral part of the Islanders' success last season. He captained the side to the ISL title and the League Winners trophy last season.The 28-year-old joins Mohun Bagan, who Mumbai beat in the ISL final, on a five-year-deal.READ | Playing under Igor Stimac: Indian football players weigh in He has the most number of appearances for Mumbai City FC with 84 caps. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.