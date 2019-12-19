ISL 2019 LIVE: Machado screamer takes Mumbai 1-0 up against Jamshedpur

Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. I Shivansh Gupta will be bringing you the live action.

[IN PROGRESS- JAMSHEDPUR FC VS MUMBAI CITY]

15' GOOOOALLLLLL AND THAT'S AN ABSOLUTE SCREAMER FROM PAULO MACHADO!! He rifles the ball from the set piece right into the top of the near post. Subrata dives, tries to punch it away, but the ball was just too quick and cutting in quickly and ends up punching it inside goal. First goal of the season for Machado! There was pin drop silence in the stadium. There were two other players, Gahlot and Passi, at the near post who also failed to do any bit of rescue worl.

14' FREE-KICK FOR MUMBAI! Bipin Singh looks for a cross deep from the left flank but Bipin Singh sticks his hand out and concedes a free-kick!

12' NO ONE IN THE BOX! Farukh does well to dispossess Subhasish and he burts forward. Plays it CK Vineeth, who was looking for a cross but had to play it back due to absence of Jamshedpur outfits inside the box.

11' FREE-KICK FOR JAMSHEDPUR and that's a really poor one! Aitor Monroy delivers the ball directly past the goal line.

10' FOUL! Machado charges in from the back to Piti and his push is a tad too hard as the latter is floored.

10' POOR CORNER! Mohamed Larbi's corner from left post curls over the bar for a JFC goalkick.

9' Sougou crosses it once again from the right wing to Bipin Singh on the far post, but the header from the Mumbai players ricochets off the Mumbai defender for a corner.

6' DOUBLE SAVE FROM AMRINDER! Piti starts the move with a sumptuous long ball form the back to free Farukh in the right flank, who crosses it flat to the box. But keeper of Mumbai, Amrinder intercept the path of the ball and punches it away. Then Robin Gurung lobs it back to Vineeth in the far post, whose shot is directed straight to Amrinder.

3' BIIIPPIN, ALMOST THERE! Lovely cross, out of nowhere from in the right flank from Sougou and Bipin Singh, inside the box, tries a first time volley right across the face of goal, but he mistimes it completely. Subrata Paul, Jamshedpur keeper, with the clean up act .

2' OFF TARGET! Piti's effort from distance is miscued as he drags the ball wide for a Mumbai goal kick.

2' Not enough of it! Isaac Vanmalsawma comes through in the central area and frees CK Vineeth in the left flank. He cuts back and tries to play the ball to Farukh Choudhary who was waiting just outside the box. But the ball, is intercepted!

KICK-OFF! MUMBAI GETS US UNDERWAY!

Both the teams have made their way out and lined up for the national anthem.

The host have drawn its last three games and Mumbai, on the other hand, returns to the pitch on the back of an exciting 3-2 win against Bengaluru.

CURRENT POSITION IN THE POINTS TABLE:

Jamshedpur FC- FOURTH- Played-8, Won-3, Drawn-4, Lost-1, Points-13

A win today for the host will take it to the top spot, tied with Bengaluru FC with 16 points.

Mumbai City FC- FIFTH- Played-8, Won-2, Drawn-4, Lost-2, Points- 10

Victory today for Mumbai will keep it afloat at fifth, tied with JFC at 13 points and only behind on goal difference.

Team news:

Jamshedpur- CK Vineeth has been included in the starting line-up

Mumbai City- Islanders are unchanged

STARTING XIs for the night:

Jamshedpur FC (4-3-3): Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Piti, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary, Sumeet Passi.

Mumbai City FC (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Bipin Singh, Mohamed Larbi, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.

The @JamshedpurFC team arrive to a resounding reception at The Furnace #JFCMCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/apbByurnFY — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2019

MATCH PREVIEW:

With just one win in its last six matches, Jamshedpur FC will be desperate to pick up three points when it hosts Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

Antonio Iriondo’s side started the season well, registering two back-to-back wins. 26-year-old Spanish striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Francisco Luna (Piti) starred for the home side early with vital and equally impressive contributions from the Indian contingent. However, their form has dipped in recent weeks and the last three matches ended in draws, something Iriondo will be concerned about.

“We have tried all the strikers in the squad in the last matches. Some of them are in the starting XI or some of them have come off from the bench, but all of them have played matches. You have to think more than just scoring goals when you make the squad. You not only talk about the offensive part of the game, but you also talk about the defense,” said Iriondo.

READ | Tiki taka is good, but winning is better: Carles Cuadrat

The team suffered a huge setback when Castel and Piti were ruled out of action. Piti returned to action in the team’s 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi last week, but Castel continues to be sidelined. Moreover, midfielder Noe Acosta will also miss a few games after being injured.

Jamshedpur has conceded late goals from winning positions twice in the last three games, against Kerala Blasters (2-2) and NorthEast United (1-1). Mumbai City, which has scored six goals in the last 15 minutes of games this season, will look to capitalise on Jamshedpur’s inability to close out games.

“I think it (conceding late) is more about pressure. In the last minutes, you try to maintain the scoreline, if your team is winning. Then sometimes the team is struggling to keep up with the pressure. But it happens and we are not worried,” said Iriondo.

“It is happening not only to us but is a regular occurrence in the league. We have to learn to handle the pressure - not only us but all the teams. Experienced players come in handy during these situations.”

Jorge Costa and his squad will be high on morale on their way to Jamshedpur. After three back-to-back draws, Mumbai picked up its second win against defending champion Bengaluru FC on Sunday and it was a solid display at both ends. It fought till the end and a late injury-time winner from Rowllin Borges handed it all three points.

ALSO READ | ISL 2019: Jamshedpur's Castel relishing his time in India

“Of course, we feel more confident. Not because we beat Bengaluru but we need the three points to be in the top four. It is very good to see that the team is performing well but the most important thing is to pick up three points. We are a step closer to the top four. We did it in the previous game and we are here to do it tomorrow,” said Costa.

Costa’s team has managed to be a force to be reckoned with from wide areas with Diego Carlos starting to find his feet on the flanks. Last season’s star Modou Sougou is yet to find form but new signing Amine Chermiti has hit the ground running in front of goal and is a dangerous presence inside the box.

The Islanders’ defence will be a matter of concern for Costa. It has conceded 15 goals from its last six games this season after starting off with two clean sheets. Mato Grgic and company need to step its game up, and quickly.

Mumbai City has developed a reputation as a great away side this season, garnering nine out of its 10 points on the road -- the best away record in ISL this season. However, Jamshedpur has never lost at home this season and also has never lost to Mumbai. After eight matches, only three points separate these two teams. Fourth-placed Jamshedpur will need a strong display across the field to keep out the Islanders, who are fresh off a pulsating win.

Match details

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC will be telecast on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.