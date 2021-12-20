ATK Mohun Bagan appoints Juan Ferrando as Head Coach

ATK Mohun Bagan has appointed Juan Ferrando as its head coach for the remainder of the ISL 2021-22 season on Monday.

Juan Ferrando said “I will give my 110% from day one so all fans can enjoy the best brand of football and hopefully we can celebrate together soon . I will consistently work towards helping our team give their best.”

Ferrando triggered his release clause on Sunday to take over the vacant head coach position at ATK Mohun Bagan, after it parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas on Saturday.

After joining Goa in 2020, Ferrando guided the Gaurs to the semifinals of the ISL and was also in charge of the club during its maiden continental voyage in the AFC Champions League, where it finished third in Group E.

Goa is currently eighth on the league table after six matches and faces Odisha FC next on Friday. Assistant coach Clifford Miranda will take interim charge of the first team.

