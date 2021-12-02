ISL 2021: In-form Chennaiyin FC meets struggling East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC will look to make it a hat-trick of wins when it takes on the struggling SC East Bengal in its third Indian Super League match here on Friday.

The two-time champion is still finding its feet under new manager Bozidar Bandovic but the team has managed to start off strongly with two wins against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC.

Against the Highlanders in the last match, the team looked better organised than in the opener against HFC and the 2-1 win will give huge confidence to the team.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bandovic said, “We've had some difficulties from the start and I'm happy that we have won two games. But the players know very well what we can do better.”

East Bengal on the other hand, has had a torrid start to its campaign with two losses and a draw.

Worryingly for the side is the fact that it has been weak defensively, conceding ten goals so far. In its last fixture, it lost 6-4 defeat to Odisha FC after a 3-0 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan. In the opening fixture, it played out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

Despite the setbacks, East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz looked at the positive after the last game saying, “The fact that we have started scoring goals is a big positive. It is an indication of the fact that the attacking line-up has started clicking together.”

“But in football, it is a matter of balance. We need to focus on rectifying our mistakes and backing ourselves to win the first match,” he added.