FC Goa appoints former player Carlos Pena as head coach

Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa appointed former player Carlos Pena as its head coach for the upcoming season, the club confirmed on Saturday.

A left-back in his playing days, Pena was with the Gaurs for two seasons (2018-19, 2019-20). He made 44 appearances and scored two goals for the club.

FC Goa had a disappointing ISL season where it finished ninth with 19 points from 20 matches and had just four wins throughout its campaign.

After former head coach Juan Ferrando left the Gaurs mid-season to join ATK Mohun Bagan, the club appointed Derrick Pereira who took on the role of being the interim coach till the end of the season.