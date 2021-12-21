ISL 2021-22: Ferrando gets first win as ATK Mohun Bagan coach with 3-2 win against NorthEast

ATK Mohun Bagan regained its winning rhythm under a new head coach as it downed NorthEast United FC 3-2 to bag the full quota of points in an Indian Super League fixture at Fatorda on Tuesday. Juan Ferrando, who replaced Antonio Lopez Habas at ATKMB’s helm, proved lucky as his new side ended a winless run of four matches.

Striker V.P. Suhair produced a brilliant glancing header to find the net in the second minute to give NorthEast an early advantage. The former Mohun Bagan striker showed brilliant anticipation as he outran his marker to find himself in the right position to divert the corner home. The Highlanders kept ATKMB at bay for the most part of the opening session, which tried to regroup after conceding the early goal.

Manvir Singh had an open goal in the 12th minute but produced a wayward attempt to see the ball sailing over. There were more attempts from the ATKMB attackers but the NEUFC goal remained safe thanks to some great saves by its goalkeeper Mirshad Michu. Liston Colaco finally got his act right in the added time of the first half when he found the net with a looping header to make the most of a long floater from Roy Krishna.

It was over to Boumous after the change of ends. The French-Moroccan playmaker seemed to regain his usual form and found the net twice to make it 3-1. This provided the cushion that helped ATKMB cruise home in the end. Mashoor Shereef, who came in as a late replacement for NEUFC, brought the excitement back narrowing the lead with a rasping long-ranger in the 87th minute. But the ATKMB defence stayed in shape to prevent any further damage.