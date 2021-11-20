ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC cruises to 4-2 triumph over NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli's Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) debut ended on a winning note as the former champion defeated NorthEast United 4-2 in a rain-marred game at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim,Goa.

Cleiton Silva opened the scoring for Bengaluru in the 14th minute when he received Udanta Singh's pass, weaved past the 'keeper and slotted the ball home. Deshorn Brown put NorthEast United FC back on level terms three minutes later as he converted VP Suhair's cross with aplomb.

BFC beats NEUFC 4-2 in league opener

Bengaluru took the lead once again in the most unlikeliest of circumstances as NorthEast United defender Mashoor Shereef bizarrely struck the ball into his own net. However, Bengaluru's lead lasted only two minutes as Mathias Coureur got the Highlanders back on level terms in the 25th minute.

The Blues went ahead for the third time in the 42nd minute as Jayesh Rane found the back of the net with a fine finish. Bengaluru FC pressed high and hard in the second half and substitute Prince Ibara sealed the tie with a phenomenal goal in the 81st minute.