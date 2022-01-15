ISL 2021-22: BFC skipper Chhetri urges players to support each other in difficult times

Bengaluru FC (BFC) skipper Sunil Chhetri spoke on the difficulties faced by athletes inside the Indian Super League (ISL) bio bubble and urged fellow rivals to support each other during these hard times.

Chhetri spoke out on the back of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC clash being postponed due to Covid-19 complications. This is the second ISL match that has been postponed with the first being the clash involving ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.

RELATED | ATK Mohun Bagan v Bengaluru FC postponed due to COVID-19

"To get through this is not something you can train for. It has nothing to do with skill, talent or experience. This is up there on the list of sacrifices we’re making, to be able to play the game we love. It’s a battle we’re all fighting in our ways," said Chhetri on Twitter.

"Reach out when you need to share, lend an ear to someone who needs to speak. We're all going through the same thing and I just thought it would be nice if we could pick each other up when we need to."

"To any ISL player, across clubs, nationalities and experience – I’m up for a chat if you need one. We don’t have to talk football. Drop me a message if you feel like it, and we’ll make it happen. The season, table, wins and losses will take care of themselves when they have to."

Odisha FC defender Victor Mongil echoed Chhetri's sentiments. "I totally agree with you mate. Very hard moments, in solitude and that on top of that they are too strict to be able to enjoy how beautiful football is. I put my hand by your side in this initiative and that we can finish this season as well as possible", he said.

RELATED | FC Goa's Bedia takes dig at ISL after ATKMB vs BFC match is postponed

Chennaiyin FC striker Lukasz Gikiewicz also spoke about the taxing nature of the bubble and spoke about the challenging circumstances players go through inside it. "No one can understand how hard it is in a bubble without being inside , we don't feel normal life... we have to bring it together to finish the season to the end", he tweeted.