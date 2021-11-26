ISL 2021-2022, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you live updates from the match.

5:45 PM- Missed the previous match? We've got you covered with our ISL match reviews. Here's a recap of the NEUFC vs KBFC fixture.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021: FC Goa aims to hit back against Jamshedpur FC

Starting with a loss to its arch-rival Mumbai City FC in its season-opener, FC Goa will be keen to pocket its first points when it takes on Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Friday.

FC Goa started with a rather young defensive line-up that struggled to deal with Mumbai City’s attacking firepower. Former Gaurs striker Igor Angulo turned tormentor as he struck a brace to lead the defending champion to a win

Looking back at the loss, Goa coach Juan Ferrando said, “Our performance against Mumbai was not good. We’re working on our plan and our style ahead of Friday’s game. It’s necessary to learn (from the loss) but our focus is on the next game.”

The Spaniard added that he wants his side to be more compact and press higher up the pitch. “In transitions when we lose the ball, it’s important for us to be more compact. For example, we lost the ball twice in the second half and our transition wasn’t good. In the case of the first goal, we lost the ball due to the foul and there we lacked transition too. It’s very important to control space when in attack and in the overlap because recovery of the ball is crucial and we need to press as the opponent has a lot of space, as such it’s difficult for us to defend this action.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jamshedpur FC is also looking for its first win of the season after playing out a 1-1 with SC East Bengal. Owen Coyle’s side was denied a spot in the semifinal last year after losing to FC Goa and has only beaten the Gaurs twice in eight games.

Coyle is wary of the challenge. “They (FC Goa) are going to be hurting from losing the first game. They’re going to be like a wounded animal who is dangerous. We know if we are our best as a team we can win and that's our focus. We have to be very respectful of FC Goa. They are a fantastic club, with a great philosophy, great players and outstanding young coach Juan Ferrando,” he said.

The Scottish manager added that his side needed to be more clinical in finishing chances upfront.

Where can you watch the match?