ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' eye semifinal spot in penultimate fixture against Goa

The Kerala Blasters may be looking here and there and could possibly even spend a sleepless Saturday night watching the Mumbai City-Hyderabad FC game. Such is their situation, and their road to the semifinal spot, in the Indian Super League.

If Mumbai loses on Saturday, the Blasters will automatically qualify for the semifinal. If Mumbai wins, the Blasters may need a draw against FC Goa at Bambolim on Sunday to make the cut.

But head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who has guided the team impressively this season, was clear about one thing when he spoke to the media on Saturday.

“We cannot calculate anything. We have to fight for points and the approach will be the same. This is how we think and that is the only way to approach the game,” said the Serb.

The Blasters is on the fourth spot in the league table with 33 points while Goa, which has had a very disappointing season, is on ninth with 18.

“We want to end on a good note. The focus is more on our game. We want to perform to the best of our abilities and we will do our best,” said Derrick Pereira, Goa's head coach.