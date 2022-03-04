ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur goes top after 5-1 thumping of Odisha; inches closer to League Shield

Jamshedpur FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) table with 40 points after a thumping 5-1 win against Odisha FC. It needs just a point from its final game to clinch the League Winners Shield.

Jamshedpur scored its first in the 23rd minute from a freekick. Greg Stewart took a direct shot at goal from approximately 35 yards. Kamaljit Singh got a glove and deflected the ball, which struck the crossbar and came back into play. Daniel Chima Chukwu was there to head the rebound inside the net.

Chukwu got his brace three minutes later. He pressed Paul Ramfangzauva to snatch the ball off him near Odisha's penalty area, carried it inside the box, and slotted the ball in the bottom-right corner.

It seemed like Jamshedpur would go into the break with a clean sheet, but some sloppy goalkeeping by TP Rehenesh allowed Ramfangzauva to pull a goal back in the 45th minute. He took a shot at goal from outside the box and Rehenesh failed to hold on to the ball, spilling it inside the net.

Jamshedpur continued the onslaught in the second half. Ritwik Das – in the 54th minute – controlled a well-measured aerial through ball from Stewart and averted the attention of his marker to stroke the ball home in the bottom-right corner. This was Stewart’s ninth assist of the season.

Substitute Jordan Murray joined the party in the 71st minute, scoring from a first-time shot after Stewart had cut back from the right flank to find him.

There was a protest by the Odisha players as they felt that Len Doungel had fouled Sahil Panwar before Murray's goal. Jonathas, too enthusiastic with his show of dissent to the fourth official, was sent off after seeing a second yellow card.

Jamshedpur's fifth came in the 87th minute. Laldinliana Renthlei sent an accurate low cross into the box from the right flank, which found Ishan Pandita, who made no mistake in blasting the ball inside the net.