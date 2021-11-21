ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will kick off on Sunday in the third match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Match Preview: ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC faces SC East Bengal challenge

SC East Bengal has never lost to Jamshedpur FC in their two matches in the ISL, which inluces a win in its last meeting on February this year.

East Bengal has transformed itself into a new side, bringing in former Real Madrid Castilla manager Manuel Manolo Diaz in place of Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler.

The team has signed new foreigners with former Lazio centre back Franjo Prce at the back and three-time winner of the Norwegian first-division Daniel Chima Chukwu leading the attack.

The Red-and-Golden brigade will hope to start the season on a high, after finishing a dismal ninth position in their debut campaign.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, has retained the core of its team, with Coyle bringing in former Rangers attacking midfielder Greg Stewart to bolster the offensive options.

Peter Hartley, the team's captain last season, will continue to be the pillar he has been for the club at the back with the team re-signing Anas, a player it had signed in its first season, wherein it finished fifth.

The club has brought in a promising set of Indian youngsters, including Ishan Pandita, who brings with him experience of playing in Spain and FC Goa, last year.

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC full squad list

Jamshedpur finished sixth last season with 27 points, winning seven of the 20 and missed the play-offs by just four points.

Owen Coyle has been vocal about the team's prospects this season and has said that the team will eye for the play-offs from the beginning, something it has never achieved since the team's inception in 2017.

Jamshedpur Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh Thangjam, Pronay Halder, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Alex Lima, Nerujis Valskis, Komal Thatal

SC East Bengal Predicted XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Raju Gaikwad, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Bikash Jairu, Jackichand Singh, Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Amir Dervisevic, Daniel Chima Chukwu