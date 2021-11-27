ISL 2021-2022 LIVE: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Scores 1-1 at Half-Time

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you updates from the match.

45+2' Half Time!

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC

An early goal from the Moroccan Jahouh, followed by a penalty goal by the HFC captain Victor keeps the scores level with 45 minutes remaining to settle the final result

45+1' Bheke almost gets into the scoresheet, but HFC makes a crucial save as Victor ensures the ball is cleared out of danger

45' Angulo gets the ball again, but with an HFC defender stuck on his left, he fails to take a shot on target. He has been fairly quiet in the first half

42' Angulo's pass in a forward build-up is just too much for Bipin as Mumbai continues to march forward. The possession stats have improved for HFC from 37 percent to 19 percent now

40' Hyderabad FC has not won a single match against the defending ISL Champions with two draws and two win for City. Today is its moment to make history with scores all square in Goa tonight

37' Yasir makes a run on the left, cut into the box and his shot is blocked in the eleventh hour by Mumbai City FC

35' Hyderabad FC feeds in a delicious cross for Juanan, who selflessly send in the bal linto the middle of the box, which is eventually intercepted by Mumbai City and cleared away

32' The play resumes after a brief cooling break with Mumbai City FC having more shots no target, but lack of discipline led to it conceding one

28' Angulo's back heel for Fernandes who striked with his right foot, but the goalkeeper meets it with equal force to keep the score at 1-1

26' Angulo tries to cut in from the left, but is stopped in his tracks and HFC's press forces Mumbai to play the ball back to its midfield

23' Gabriel goes for goal from outside the box and it is blocked, with the ball nowhere close the net. Mumbai has continued to build on attacks as it gets ready for yet another corner.

20' Jahou flies in ball for a set piece, but Rahul Bheke's head meets it to see it go pastthe goal off-target

18' HFC's attack this time, with Ogbeche making a run and he was fed the ball, but was ruled offside and he looks frustrated

16' Mumbai is trying to create a channel through the midfield using through passes, but HFC stops the development to pass it back to the goalkeeper

13' GOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL! Hyderabad's Chianese is brought down in the box and the referee points to the corner. HFC's captain Victor steps on to take the shot and equalises with a strike at the left bottom corner

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC

10' Hyderabad try a set piece with anaerial ball which is cleared away easily by the Mumbai defence. Buckingham looks to have worked on Mumbai's defence with the blue wall keeping the red shirts at bay for now

6' GOOOAAALLLLL!!!!! Jahou makes a run in the penalty box and buries it into the net with his right foot as the HFC defense watches in silence

Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC

4' Free Kick for Hyderabad as Rahul Bheke's high boot is punished for a foul, but Yasir's kick is just too high as it goes over for a goal kick

1' Early corner for Hyderabad FC is headed away by the Men in Blue, with Mumbai making a forward run, but is stopped as the referee blows for a foul

9:31 pm: Kick Off! Mumbai City FC starts from the left to right with Hyderabad FC on the other end.

9:28 pm: In the first match in the ISL today, ATK Mohun Bagan secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory over rival SC East Bengal. This contest, with Ogbeche and Angulo on either end, is set to be a cracker.

9:15 pm: Hyderabad FC will field a wide 4-4-2 formation while Mumbai City FC has chosen to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Angulo, the sole striker, who scored twice in the team's first fixture this season against FC Goa.

9:00 pm: 30 Minutes to Kick-off!

Hyderabad FC has never beaten Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. The two side have met four times with Mumbai City FC winning two and drawing as many.

8:40 pm: Confirmed Line-ups:

Mumbai City FC Starting XI: Mohammad Nawaz(GK), A. Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Md. Rakip, Apuia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

Hyderabad FC Starting XI: Laxmikant Kattimani(GK), Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Aniket Jadhav, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Yasir Mohammad, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MATCH PREVIEW: Mumbai City looks to ride momentum against Hyderabad FC

Following a dominant 3-0 win over FC Goa in its season-opener, Mumbai City FC will look to dish out another performance worthy of the defending champion tag when it meets Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

In what will be the first-ever late kick-off in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22), with the match scheduled to begin at 9.30 p.m., Des Buckingham’s men will look to display the same verve they did against Goa by pressing high and attacking relentlessly.

Forward Igor Angulo, last-season’s Golden Boot winner but discarded by FC Goa, showed what he was capable of by scoring a brace. For a side that lost proven strikers in Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche from the title-winning side, it was a shot in the arm.

Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez, looking for his first win over Mumbai, will be wary of this threat as he tries to overcome an early blip that Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Chennaiyin FC was.

The side can ill-afford to be as wasteful as it was against Chennaiyin and Marquez will hope that Ogbeche, now at Hyderabad, will soon start troubling defenders.

The Mumbai defence, led by skipper Mourtada Fall, is expected to be much tighter than a depleted Goa’s, but the fact that Buckingham’s side plays an expansive style similar to Hyderabad’s may lead to an open game with ample goal-scoring opportunities.

“We need to arrive with more players in the box and to be more clinical,” Marquez said ahead of the match. “We’re doing very well, but we need to improve in this area. We wanted to play good football but to play good football is not to take the ball, pass it and have 65 per cent of the possession. We need to create more spaces.”

Buckingham seems to be well aware of what Hyderabad is capable of. “We’re aware of their strengths. The coach has got them very well organised, playing a very good standard of football,” the Englishman said. “We fought against them in the pre-season so we’ve had a taste of that. We are ready for what we need to be ready for.”

He will however miss the services of wingback D. Vignesh, who will be out for up to six weeks following an ankle injury against FC Goa. Attacker Halicharan Narzary is expected to miss out for Hyderabad, following a knee injury versus Chennaiyin.