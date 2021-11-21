ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal plays out 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC

SC East Bengal picked up a point in its opening game of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) as the side played out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Croatian Franjo Prce opened the account for SC East Bengal early in the first half before Jamshedpur FC captain Peter Hartley struck the equaliser at the cusp pf half-time.

There was a similarity in the way the two teams found the target in the opening half. The two centre-backs on either side – Prce and Hartley – did the finishing job moving up to avail the opportunities coming off corner-kick situations.

SC East Bengal drew first blood in the 17th minute when Croatian striker Antonio Perosevic set up compatriot Prce in the goalmouth after collecting a clearance from Jamshedpur goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh following a corner. Prce fired an acrobatic bicycle kick the ball deflected into the back of the net after striking Jamshedpur forward Nerijus Valskis.

The Red and Gold Brigade tried to ride the momentum and almost doubled the lead in the 33rd minute when Perosevic got the ball home just to find himself flagged offside. Jamshedpur FC tried to claw back into the game in the final few minutes of the opening half and found a corner in the second minute of the added time.

Alexandre Lima issued a nice floater for Valskis to bring it down. Hartley was positioned perfectly to head it home on the first bounce. Both side had a host of chances in the second half but neither managed to score as both sides took away a point from the encounter.