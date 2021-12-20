ISL 2021: Goa's Ortiz handed additional one game ban for 'serious misconduct'

FC Goa attacker Jorge Ortiz has been sentenced to a two-match suspension and a fine of INR 50,000 by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee.

Ortiz was found guilty of 'committing serious misconduct' after being charged with 'violent conduct' in the win over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League on December 11.



The player in his defence apologised and stated 'there was no harm intended' towards BFC's Suresh Singh Wangjam, in his written reply to the committee. The AIFF body called upon for an additional hearing and passed its verdict on Sunday, 19th December.



Ortiz has already served his automatic one-match suspension as a result of his red card offence. The Spaniard will sit out FC Goa's match against Odisha FC on Friday and will be eligible for selection next against ATK Mohun Bagan on December 29.



ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez has also been fined by the disciplinary committee to the tune of INR 40,000. Charged with a similar offence and called upon for a hearing, Martinez has been given a 'stern warning' for his actions. No additional match suspensions were imposed by the committee.