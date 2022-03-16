ISL semifinal SF4 live score, ATKMB vs HFC: Starting XI, Kiyan leads ATK Mohun Bagan's attack, updates

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of this evening's semifinal clash between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of this high-profile clash.

6:50 pm: TEAM FORM: ATK Mohun Bagan has won only two of its last five matches and comes into the match after two consecutive losses. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, has won four out of its last five games and is on a two-match winning run at the moment.

6:32 pm: Confirmed starting lineups are out!

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Amrinder Singh (GK) — Subhasish Bose,Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das — Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh — Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco — Kiyan Nassiri

Hyderabad FC Starting XI: (4-3-3) Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) — Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nim Dorjee — Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Souvik Chakrabarti— Yasir Mohammed, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav

6:15 pm: Chance for Hyderabad to make history!

Manolo Marquez's men have already made history, breaking into the semifinals for the first time, but they can go a step beond if they can maitain the first leg lead ,or even build on it to enter the Indian Super League final for the first time in its history.

6:00 pm: Here is how we think the two sides would lineup tonight.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Amrinder Singh (GK) — Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal — Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh — Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh — Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) — Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Asish Rai — Khassa Camara, Yasir Mohammed — Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav — Bartholomew Ogbeche.

5:45 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have met six times in the past and HFC has beat ATKMB just once – the last leg of the semifinal.

Four of their last seven fixtures have ended in a draw while the Mariners have won twice. Even if Marquez’s men draw tonight, they will be going through to the final.

MATCH PREVIEW

ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping to implement its plans more aggressively when it meets the resolute Hyderabad FC with the need of winning the match by a three-goal margin and realise its aspirations of reaching the ISL 2021--22 final.

The second leg of the second semifinal at Bambolim on Wednesday thus puts the onus on ATKMB, which now has the onerous task of erasing the two-goal deficit it conceded in the 1-3 loss against Hyderabad FC in the first leg to survive in the tournament. A draw or a loss by less than a goal’s margin will be enough for Hyderabad to sail through and realize its maiden final entry.

Hyderabad FC, which had spent a big part of the season on top of the league standings before losing the League Shield to Jamshedpur FC in the last league outing, showed great spirit in recovering from the setback and prevailing over ATKMB in the first leg. This factor gives Hyderabad the psychological edge over ATKMB, which has failed to perform when it mattered.

Bart Ogbecghe (right) celebrates with Javier Siverio of Hyderabad FC after scoring a goal against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first-leg of the semifinal between the two teams. - Focus Sports/ISL

It lost the League Shield by going down to the eventual winner Jamshedpur FC in the league’s last outing and then continued to falter in the first leg of the semis where it was outclassed by Hyderabad.

“In football, the most important thing is the mentality. It has not been easy for us in the last few matches, but we will try as best as we can,” hoped the ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando.

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez expected his team to show the right attitude and find a place in the final. “We believe we can qualify for the final and we know that all the pressure is on ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment,” he said.

