ISL 2021-2022 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE: ATKMB name unchanged lineup; Vikram starts for MCFC

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

6:34 PM- OFFICIAL LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

ATK Mohun Bagan Playing XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.

Subs: Avilash (GK), Rathi, Ashutosh, Rana, Prabir, Abhishek, Soosai, Williams, Kiyan

Coach: Antonio Habas

Mumbai City FC Playing XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh.

Subs: Phurba (GK), Mehtab, Rakip, Valpuia, Inman, Raynier, Rowllin, Gurkirat, Ygor

Coach: Des Buckingham

6:15 PM- Both teams last met in the final of the 2020-21 season where Mumbai FC emerged victorious. See how the match panned out.

The last time @atkmohunbaganfc went head-to-head with @MumbaiCityFC was the #HeroISL 2020-21 season final



The Islanders etched their name in annals of history with a rare double, bagging the Hero ISL Trophy and League Winner's Shield #ATKMBMCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/1s9Nq6wfec — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 1, 2021

6:00 PM- Here is how we think the two teams will lineup today!!

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko; Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mohamad Rakip; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.

5:50 PM- Form Guide of both teams heading into today's match.

ATK Mohun Bagan: ATK Mohun Bagan has had a great start to the season, winning both the matches it has played. It started the campaign with a 4-2 win against the Kerala Blasters and steamrolled arch-rival SC East Bengal 3-0 in the Kolkata Derby. Currently, it is sitting on pole position on the points table.

Mumbai City FC: Defending ISL champion Mumbai City FC has had a mixed start this season. It enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against FC Goa in its season opener but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Hyderabad FC in its last match.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Absorbing encounter on cards as ATKMB hosts holder Mumbai City FC

Last year’s runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be seeking to obliterate the hurtful memories of the previous season when it hosts the defending champion Mumbai City FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda on Wednesday.

The two teams had been the most consistent names who gunned for the title last season but it was Mumbai City FC which stole the march, denying ATKMB the chance to win both the league winner’s shield and eventually the title. The MCFC beat ATKMB on all the three occasions they met in the league stage and in the final.

PREVIOUS RESULTS OF BOTH TEAMS: SCEB vs ATKMB - match recap HFC vs MCFC - match recap

ATK Mohun Bagan resolved to get over the repeated setbacks and roped in Mumbai City’s most creative possession, Hugo Boumous, in the new season. This has given the Mariners the desired leverage as it won both its first two outings with convincing ease.

The confidence of outplaying the traditional rival SC East Bengal in the previous round will help ATK Mohun Bagan, which has looked formidable in the 3-5-2 formation instilled by head coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

Mumbai City FC has looked a bit hesitant under Des Buckingham, who assumed charge ahead of the new season. The shock 1-3 loss against the supposed underdog Hyderabad FC in the previous outing will be weighing on the holder as it looks to get back the winning rhythm.

With lot of quality under his command, Buckingham will be hoping the Islanders will spring back to their dominant form.

