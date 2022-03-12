ISL semifinal live, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Starting XI, Ogbeche starts for HFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's semifinal clash between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of this high-profile clash.

6:50 pm: TEAM FORM - ATK Mohun Bagan has won two of its last five matches and has lost just once, earning eight points from a possible 15. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, has won four of the last five matches, earning 12 points from a maximum of 15.

6:32 pm: Confirmed Starting Lineups are out!

Hyderabad FC Starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) -- Akash Mishra, Nim Dorjee, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan -- Joao Victor, Sauvik Chakrabarti -- Mohammed Yasir, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav -- Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Amrinder Singh (GK) -- Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal -- Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues -- Roy Krishna , Joni Kauko -- David Williams

6:15 pm: Chance to break the duck for Hyderabad FC!

Hyderabad FC has not beat ATK Mohun Bagan ever, in its history and will look to change that in its third clash this season. In case you missed the highlights of the last two clashes this season, we've got you covered.

ISL 2021-22 Season Clashes:

6:00 pm: Here is how we think the two sides would lineup tonight.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Laxmikant Kattimani (GK) -- Akash Mishra, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Nikhil Poojary -- Sauvik Chakrabarti, Khassa Camara -- Yasir Mohammed, Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav -- Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1 Probable) Amrinder Singh (GK) -- Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal -- Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh -- Liton Colaco, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh -- Roy Krishna

5:45 pm: HEAD-TO-HEAD: Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have met six times in the past and HFC has not been able to beat ATKMB even once. Four of the six fixtures have ended in a draw while the Mariners have won twice.

MATCH PREVIEW

The first leg of Indian Super League's (ISL) second semifinal is expected to bring up an intense contest of tactical and technical skills when Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face each other at Bambolim on Saturday.

The two sides have given enough display of their abilities while sealing the second and third spots in the final league standings. The play-offs will now be testing their mental strength and composure. The team handling the stress better will be getting a ticket to the title contest.

Hyderabad will be starting as the favourite despite making its first appearance in the play-offs. The team has earned a lot of admiration as it brought up a string of successful outings to stay on the top of the standings for a fair amount of time in the season.

Manolo Marquez, the Spanish head coach of the Nizams, showed the right acumen in managing his squad that scored the most number of goals (43) and conceded the second lowest (23) among the 11 sides in the fray.

At the heart of its attacking force was the seasoned Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who leads the individual scoring chart with 17 goals. But a bout of COVID-19 infections in the squad spoiled its chances of finishing at the top.

ATK Mohun Bagan, the last year’s runner-up, has also done well but injuries to key foreigners like Hugo Boumous, David Williams and Roy Krishna hindered its progress towards the business end of the tournament.

The team found salvation in the performances of its Indian contingent in Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh and Subhasish Bose, who have consistently done well to see the team through to its second successive play-off qualification.

It now remains to be seen how the Spanish gaffer Juan Ferrando prepares his forces in the battle array against Hyderabad FC.

Where can you watch the match?