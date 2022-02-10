ISL 2021-22 LIVE Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: JFC looking the brighter team in the early stages of the match

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates.

17' Jamshedpur currently dominating possession with 53% of the ball.

14' A good cross by Vincy inside the JFC box but the experienced Hartley is at the right place to clear the ball away from danger.

11' Block- Ritwik Das lines a shot from the right side of the box but it is a good block by Sipovic.

7' It is JFC doing majority of the attacking right now. The Kerala players are pegged back inside their own half at the moment.

5' Stewart goes short as he squares the ball to Laldinliana on the right. Dinliana sends in a good ball inside the KBFC box but the team does well to clear its lines.

4' Sipovic fouls Stewart and it is a JFC freekick.

2' Chukwu sends a cross from the right. Ritwik and Gill, both goes for the ball and clashes against each other. Gill has come off worse and is getting medical attention.

1' Kick-off!!

7:30 pm: And we are underway!!

7:16 pm: What are the coaches saying?

Owen Coyle on how his team should ensure a top-four finish: "Well, the way forward, in simplistic terms, is to gather enough points. The only way you gather enough points is by playing well in each and every game. But it really is the old cliche that taking one game at a time where thoughts are only on Kerala and nothing else because this game is always shown when you look too far ahead, it comes back to bite you in the backside, so we have to make sure we're focused, concentrated against Kerala and do our very best. And if we do that, then we certainly feel that they were capable of winning a very tough game." Ivan Vukomanovic on Kerala Blasters' approach against Jamshedpur: "Tomorrow's opponent (Jamshedpur FC) is a tough team. It will be a very hard game. I expect nothing but duels, running all around. And I think the team who stays more concentrated, will get on top. It will be a very hard game, I think for both teams. It depends on how both of us will face tomorrow's moment. And you know, like I always like to say let the better team win. And, in these circumstances of course, many teams have to be very prudent and careful about the fitness level, about what's happening around. So we'll see tomorrow, we'll see tomorrow. Again, it will be tough. We are expecting a tough game tomorrow."

7:00 pm: Key player for each team!!

Greg Stewart (Jamshedpur FC): The Striker has created 43 chances this season, the highest of any player in the league this season. He will be crucial to converting chances upfront. Alvaro Vazquez (Kerala Blasters FC): His strike from 59 metres against NorthEast United FC was the goal from the furthest distance in Hero ISL history. The strike was Vazquez’s fifth goal of the season – the most for Kerala Blasters FC this season.

Jamshedpur FC

6:45 pm: Stat!!

Kerala Blasters has conceded the fewest goals by any team this season (12). Meanwhile, Jamshedpur has conceded the joint-second fewest goals in ISL 2021-22 (15).

6:35 pm: Starting lineups are out!!

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh(GK); Ricky, Hartley(C), Sabia Laldinliana; Jitendra, Ritwik, Boris, Pronay; Stewart, Chima.

Subs: Pawan(GK); Laldinpuia, Narender, Sandip, Anas; Doungel, Lima, Mobashir; Pandita.

Coach: Owen Coyle.

Kerala Blasters FC: Gill(GK); Meitei, Leskovic, Sipovic; Khabra, Lalthathanga, Sahal, Jeakson, Vincy, Luna(C); Vazquez.

Subs: Karanjit(GK); Muheet(GK); Sandeep, Ruivah, Stalin, Bijoy, Givson, Prasanth; Chencho

Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic

6:15 pm: Highlights of when both teams met earlier in the season!!

The spoils were shared between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters as the game ended 1-1 the last time they met.

#JFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/kXI33xovG5 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 10, 2022

6:00 pm: Here is how we think both teams will lineup!!

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Seimeinlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Ayush Adhikari, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

5:45 pm: Head-to-head record!!

Both sides have played nine matches out of which six have ended in a draw. Jamshedpur FC has recorded two wins while Kerala Blasters FC has managed one.

MATCH PREVIEW

After beating NorthEast United 2-1, and thus returning to its winning ways, Kerala Blasters takes on Jamshedpur FC at Bambolim's GMC Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

A win will make the men from Kochi – they are on 23 points from 13 games and are placed second -- join Hyderabad FC atop the table.

They, however, must be well aware that it wouldn't be easy against a Jamshedpur side that would be desperate to bounce back after going down 1-3 to Bengaluru FC in the last match.

Before that defeat though, Owen Coyle’s boys had been on a three-game winning streak. They are just one point behind Blasters and are placed fifth. Coyle knows Blasters is a tough opponent.

“They have a good coach and some wonderful players,” he said.

“We drew the game the last time against them; we could have won. We created a lot of opportunities in the last game and we need to be more clinical.”

They would also need to keep in check the fabulous foreign trio of Blasters – Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez, who scored that stunning goal from the half-way line against NorthEast.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s boys are ready for the challenge from Jamshedpur. “We want to fight for the fans,” said the coach.

“The energy we get from them is amazing. We are motivated to finish higher up the table. We are all smiling together and enjoying playing together. It is very tight but we will keep fighting.”

Where can you watch the match?