ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC notches 6-4 win against SC East Bengal

Odisha FC scored six and conceded four against East Bengal in Match 13 of the Indian Super League fixture that saw 10 goals in a great contest of attacking football, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

There were 11 goals the last time the two sides met in the last season. And much like what it achieved last time (a 6-5 win), Odisha FC ended the winner again but with a bigger margin. The Bhubaneshwar-based side made a spectacular comeback in the first half as it erased a goal’s deficit to score three in the second quarter of the action.

Utilising three successive corners to its advantage, Odisha saw its Spanish defender Hector Rodas nodding home the first two goals in the 33rd and 40th minutes while the other Spaniard Javi Hernandez curled the third home direct from the corner in the 45th. East Bengal had earned the lead in the 13th off a fine effort from Darren Sidoel.

Odisha FC refreshed its attack options as coach Kiko Ramirez made three changes after the break. This worked well for his side as one of the substitutes, Aridai Cabrera, made it 4-1 in the 71st minute. When everything looked over both sides traded more goals. East Bengal clawed back to make it 4-2 with a goal from Semboi Haokip (80th minute) before another Odisha sub, Isaac Ralte converted a counter-attack to make it 5-2 in the 82nd minute.

East Bengal’s Nigerian substitute Daniel Chukwu scored twice in two minutes (including a penalty) to make it 5-4 in the added time. But Aridai Cabrera made the win look more convincing adding one more to his tally in the 93rd-minute.