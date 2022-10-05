Defender Jessel Carneiro will lead the Kerala Blasters FC, last year’s runner-up, in the Hero Indian Super League which kicks off at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday with the match against East Bengal FC.

The team, under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, has retained 16 players from last season.

“We are entering the race for the Hero ISL 2022-2023 season with the dream of winning the title. The club has given serious care regarding keeping our core players intact through contract extensions to provide stability and to build on the club’s sporting plans,” said Karolis Skinkys, Blasters’ sporting director.

The team, includes seven players – K.P. Rahul, Sahal Abdul Samad, M.S. Sreekuttan, Sachin Suresh, Nihal Sudeesh, Bijoy Varghese and Vibin Mohanan – from the club’s home State Kerala.