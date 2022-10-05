ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022/23: Jessel Carneiro to lead Kerala Blasters squad

The runner-up from last season has retained 16 players from its previous squad, while it has seven players from the state of Kerala.

Stan Rayan
KOCHI 05 October, 2022 20:45 IST
KOCHI 05 October, 2022 20:45 IST
The Kerala Blasters squad includes 16 players from the last year’s squad.

The Kerala Blasters squad includes 16 players from the last year’s squad. | Photo Credit: ISL

The runner-up from last season has retained 16 players from its previous squad, while it has seven players from the state of Kerala.

Defender Jessel Carneiro will lead the Kerala Blasters FC, last year’s runner-up, in the Hero Indian Super League which kicks off at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday with the match against East Bengal FC.

The team, under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, has retained 16 players from last season.

“We are entering the race for the Hero ISL 2022-2023 season with the dream of winning the title. The club has given serious care regarding keeping our core players intact through contract extensions to provide stability and to build on the club’s sporting plans,” said Karolis Skinkys, Blasters’ sporting director.

The team, includes seven players – K.P. Rahul, Sahal Abdul Samad, M.S. Sreekuttan, Sachin Suresh, Nihal Sudeesh, Bijoy Varghese and Vibin Mohanan – from the club’s home State Kerala.

Kerala Blasters Squad
Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh
Defenders: Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy Varghese, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra.
Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Saurav Mandal, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bryce Brian Miranda, Vibin Mohanan, Nihal Sudeesh, Givson Singh.
Forwards: Dimitrios Diamantakos, K.P. Rahul, Apostolos Giannou, Bidyashagar Singh, M.S. Sreekuttan.

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us