ISL 2020-21: Full team list of Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will get its Indian Super league (ISL 2020-21) campaign underway on November 24 when it faces Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamshedpur had a busy transfer window after finishing eighth last season. The side made headlines aplenty by roping in last season's Golden Boot winner and former Chennaiyin FC striker Nerijus Valskis, along with coach Owen Coyle.

Among the club's key signings is defender Peter Hartley, who arrives at Jamshedpur after a two-year spell with Scottish club Motherwell. The Englishman, who spent nine years at Sunderland, has been named captain for the upcoming season.

Other notable transfers to Jamshedpur FC include the arrivals of Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima, Nigerian defender Stephen Eze and Australian forward Nicholas Fitzgerald. Jamshedpur's biggest Indian signing is Jackichand Singh's transfer from FC Goa.

Here's the complete Jamshedpur FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season:

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua

Midfielders: Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela